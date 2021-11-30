Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $12.87 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100,956 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.33% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,005,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,135,000 after purchasing an additional 924,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 564,150 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,269,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,028,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 546,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,178,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 273,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

