Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 30,379 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $12,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

PZA opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

