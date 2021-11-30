Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 5.29% of The Korea Fund worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in The Korea Fund in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Korea Fund by 78.9% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Korea Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KF opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.69 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24.

The Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

