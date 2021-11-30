Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $79.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GEF. Bank of America cut Greif from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $64.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average of $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Greif has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Greif will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 294.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 157.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

