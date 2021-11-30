Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS: MAKSY):

11/19/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/17/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/12/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/12/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/10/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/19/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/6/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/6/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/4/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

