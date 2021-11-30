Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $209,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 52.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $34,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLO opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

