Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.4% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 18.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 79,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day moving average is $97.09. The company has a market cap of $174.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

