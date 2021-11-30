Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 1,378 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXGN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 437.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 537,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 437,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 395,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 333,260 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,342,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $56,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

