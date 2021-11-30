Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Waste Management by 2.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Waste Management by 14,904.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Waste Management by 38.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $166.83 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.26. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

