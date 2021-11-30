Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stake Reduced by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WCN. abrdn plc increased its stake in Waste Connections by 3,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Waste Connections by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,774,000 after acquiring an additional 495,097 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Waste Connections by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,150,000 after acquiring an additional 385,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Waste Connections by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,161,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,764,000 after acquiring an additional 277,164 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

WCN traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $137.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,943. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.99. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

