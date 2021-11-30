Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $248.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.31 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

