Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,700,124 shares of company stock worth $689,307,131 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.49. The firm has a market cap of $397.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

