Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $1,424,940.24 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20.

On Thursday, September 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

