Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Invests $213,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.27. 107,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,108,435. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $144.25 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $265.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

