Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Acquires 915 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.3% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 102,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,147,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,928,000 after purchasing an additional 29,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 722,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,484,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.