Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,661 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 30,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 881,723 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,485,000 after buying an additional 62,415 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

