Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 355.6% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WMMVY stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $37.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMMVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wal-Mart de México from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Grupo Santander began coverage on Wal-Mart de México in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

