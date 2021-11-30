VTB Capital Begins Coverage on Cian (NYSE:CIAN)

VTB Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cian (NYSE:CIAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Cian in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cian in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of NYSE:CIAN opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. Cian has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

