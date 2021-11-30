VP (LON:VP) PT Raised to GBX 1,050

VP (LON:VP) had its price objective raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:VP opened at GBX 964 ($12.59) on Tuesday. VP has a 52-week low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,070 ($13.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £387.09 million and a P/E ratio of -83.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 997.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 953.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.

About VP

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

