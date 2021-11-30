VP (LON:VP) PT Raised to GBX 1,050

VP (LON:VP) had its price objective raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:VP opened at GBX 964 ($12.59) on Tuesday. VP has a 52-week low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,070 ($13.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £387.09 million and a P/E ratio of -83.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 997.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 953.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52.
About VP
