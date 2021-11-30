Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.90.

NYSE:VOYA traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $61.37. 11,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average is $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $70.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.25%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Voya Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of Voya Financial worth $65,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

