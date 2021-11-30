Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €72.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.10 ($81.93) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VNA. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.85 ($73.70).

VNA opened at €49.17 ($55.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.55. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €48.49 ($55.10) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($69.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

