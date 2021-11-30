Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Down to $17.99

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.99, but opened at $17.01. Vital Farms shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 3 shares.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.
The company has a market cap of $663.02 million, a PE ratio of 139.17 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88.
In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 9,958.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
