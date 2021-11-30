Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Down to $17.99

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.99, but opened at $17.01. Vital Farms shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 3 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

The company has a market cap of $663.02 million, a PE ratio of 139.17 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 9,958.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.