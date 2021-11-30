Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CEO Ivor Royston Sells 11,914 Shares

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) CEO Ivor Royston sold 11,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $57,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ivor Royston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Ivor Royston sold 15,833 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $76,315.06.

On Monday, November 15th, Ivor Royston bought 8,000 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $44,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $541,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

