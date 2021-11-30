Viking Fund Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

JNJ stock opened at $159.75 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.06 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

