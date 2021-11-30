VIDY Trading Down 56.3% Over Last 7 Days (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded 56.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $980,366.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00044922 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.53 or 0.00235910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00088648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011532 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.