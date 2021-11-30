VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,980 shares of company stock worth $485,067. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $33.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

