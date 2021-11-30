Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Shares Down 4.6%

Vicat SA (OTCMKTS:SDCVF)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.75 and last traded at $42.75. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

SDCVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vicat in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicat in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

