Vertu Motors’ (VTU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON VTU opened at GBX 61.60 ($0.80) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £224.63 million and a P/E ratio of 4.56. Vertu Motors has a one year low of GBX 27.02 ($0.35) and a one year high of GBX 66 ($0.86). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

In other news, insider Karen Anderson sold 281,916 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £174,787.92 ($228,361.54). Also, insider Ian Harrison sold 21,260 shares of Vertu Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total value of £12,330.80 ($16,110.27).

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

