Venus (XVS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.16 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Venus has a market cap of $265.64 million and approximately $27.16 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $22.97 or 0.00039399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,317.06 or 0.98312529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00049766 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.78 or 0.00642831 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,564,775 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

