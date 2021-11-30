Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Sunday, November 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,075,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 525,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 3,358.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 415,963 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 396,010 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,004,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 193,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 409,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 183,305 shares in the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.59. 853,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98. Venator Materials has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $275.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.86.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

