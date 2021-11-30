Velocys (LON:VLS) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:VLS opened at GBX 8.26 ($0.11) on Friday. Velocys has a 1 year low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 17.94 ($0.23). The stock has a market cap of £88.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Get Velocys alerts:

Velocys Company Profile

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.