VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the October 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTTGF opened at $475.00 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a one year low of $473.96 and a one year high of $485.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.98.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

