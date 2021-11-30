VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the October 31st total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VTTGF opened at $475.00 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a one year low of $473.96 and a one year high of $485.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.98.
About VAT Group
Read More: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.