Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Coverage Initiated at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vantage Towers presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $34.89 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

