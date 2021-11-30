Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Ellevest Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.28. 42,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,203. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $115.36 and a 1 year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

