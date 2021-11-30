Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.54% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,818,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,486,000 after purchasing an additional 43,843 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $145.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.58. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $150.39.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.