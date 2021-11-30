Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,249,000 after acquiring an additional 69,261 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,016,000 after acquiring an additional 65,832 shares during the period.

VBR stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.46. The stock had a trading volume of 448,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,726. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.94 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

