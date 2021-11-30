Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Boosted by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 13.0% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

VB stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.38. 1,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,016. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $181.21 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.87.

