Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 432,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,422,000 after buying an additional 212,534 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 87.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 396,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 58,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 378,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.