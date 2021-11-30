Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 28,772 Shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Avalon worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avalon by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalon during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Avalon during the second quarter worth $70,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWX opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. Avalon Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

