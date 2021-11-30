Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 51,296 InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 2.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IHT stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.40. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

