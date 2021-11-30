Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 548 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,006 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 211.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 956,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,565,000 after acquiring an additional 649,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $65,113,000. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.7% in the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 667,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,446,000 after acquiring an additional 390,111 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $71.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

