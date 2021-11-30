Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,403. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $55.64 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

