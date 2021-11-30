Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $55.64 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.39.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

