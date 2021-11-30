Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:UEM)

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) declared a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.74) on Tuesday. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 185.50 ($2.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 229 ($2.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £459.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 215.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.71.

In other Utilico Emerging Markets Trust news, insider Eric St Clair Stobart purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £7,182.50 ($9,383.98).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

