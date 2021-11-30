Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.88. 228,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,373. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.43%.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 5,094 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

