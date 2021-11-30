Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $255 million-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.57 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.55.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart stock opened at $212.51 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.08.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.52, for a total transaction of $55,188.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,744,274 shares of company stock valued at $429,761,120. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Upstart stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.