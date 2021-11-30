UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:UOLGY opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. UOL Group has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $24.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31.

UOL Group Ltd. engages in the investments in properties, subsidiaries, associated companies, and listed and unlisted securities. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services. The Property Development segment refers to the development of properties for sale.

