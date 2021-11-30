UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lifted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,188 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $452.00 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $466.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $432.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

