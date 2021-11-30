UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 307.7% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 265 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $452.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $466.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.81. The firm has a market cap of $425.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

