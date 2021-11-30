United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Up 163.7% in November

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 163.7% from the October 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:UTME opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. United Time Technology has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $107.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22.
About United Time Technology
