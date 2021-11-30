United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Up 163.7% in November

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 163.7% from the October 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTME opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. United Time Technology has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $107.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22.

About United Time Technology

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

